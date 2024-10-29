With squash on Olympic program, Eltorgman plots quad hoping to compete at Games

For the first time in his budding squash career, Canada's Salah Eltorgman, as shown in this undated handout image, can chart his athletic path with an Olympic quadrennial in mind. The 21-year-old Western University product is aiming to represent Canada at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, where squash will make its Olympic debut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Pro Squash Association *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — For the first time in his budding squash career, Canada’s Salah Eltorgman can approach the Olympic quadrennial with the goal of playing at the Summer Games.

The Western University student is aiming to represent Canada in Los Angeles in 2028 when squash makes its Olympic debut.

“It definitely pushes you to train harder,” Eltorgman said of the inclusion, which was confirmed last year. “And not rush the training … it’s in four years, (so) have a good plan sorted out and hope for the best.”

Eltorgman, who turns 22 on Wednesday, squeezes in Pro Squash Association tournament appearances when he can as he continues his political science/international relations studies in London, Ont.

Currently ranked 87th in the world, he plans to graduate in the spring of 2026 before focusing on the tour full-time ahead of the Olympics.

“He can easily reach top 20,” said former national champion Shahier Razik, who trained with Eltorgman throughout his junior years. “From there, you never know. It just depends on the mental capacity from there on.”

Eltorgman, who jumped more than 100 positions in the rankings over the last year after winning three lower-level PSA titles, picked up a walkover victory over Argentina’s Leandro Romiglio on Monday.

The win gave him a berth in the quarterfinals of the Cambridge Group of Clubs Classic. The copper-level tournament is a companion men’s event to the silver-level Canadian Women’s Open.

Eltorgman used the unexpected afternoon break for some training drills at the Toronto Athletic Club, one of three satellite venues hosting early-round matches. Feature matchups are played on the all-glass showcourt in the nearby Allen Lambert Galleria at Brookfield Place.

In the evening, Hollie Naughton of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Victoria’s Nicole Bunyan 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7. Naughton, the Canadian No. 1 and world No. 26, will play in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Now six foot four and 180 pounds, Eltorgman’s frame can be imposing on court. He uses his wingspan to prevent balls from reaching the backcourt and has the touch game to fully stretch his opponents.

Razik first got on court with Eltorgman over a decade ago during his early junior days.

“He’s always had such unique hands,” he said. “It’s very rare. Since he was a kid, he could put the ball away from anywhere.”

Eltorgman’s ability to ‘shoot’ — driving the ball into the nick for winners — helped him in his formative years. The Toronto resident progressed through juniors before joining the Mustangs varsity team and playing more men’s events.

“He’s developed more of a balanced game,” Razik said. “The hands are still there but he’s also built up his length, built up his fitness and stamina. He can hang in there now and play solid rallies and still put the ball away when he needs to.

“He just needs more experience. He’s got to play more matches.”

While at school, Eltorgman squeezes in PSA tournament appearances when he can. He’s had to miss a few classes this week and he’ll take a break again in a month to play a bronze-level event in Doha, Qatar.

“I definitely still need to work a little bit on the fitness,” he said. “Be more focused throughout the whole match … just a bunch of training, putting in the effort and performing well when you need to.”

Competition is also strong at the university level. Western is the only Canadian school that competes in the College Squash Association.

The Mustangs rank 11th in the CSA, which includes several powerhouse Ivy League schools.

Eltorgman’s immediate focus though is Tuesday’s match against 71st-ranked Daniel Poleshchuk of Israel at the Toronto Athletic Club.

A victory would give him valuable reps on the brighter stage as the men’s semifinals will be moved to the showcase venue.

Eltorgman has had success on the all-glass showcourt, which is used at a variety of domestic events. He won the U19 nationals and reached the semifinals of the 2022 national men’s playdowns on the court.

“I have a really good feeling with that court,” Eltorgman said with a smile. “I love it.”

