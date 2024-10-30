Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony to return one year after declaring bankruptcy

Musicians review sheet music during an orchestra rehearsal in Boston on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony says it will play again, more than a year after declaring bankruptcy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Steven Senne

KITCHENER, Ont. — The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony says it will play again, more than a year after declaring bankruptcy.

A newly elected board says a proposal to the symphony’s creditors recently received unanimous support and was approved by Ontario’s Superior Court.

The board says the southwestern-Ontario-based orchestra will return to performing on Nov. 16 with “On Remembrance and Hope,” and will hold holiday concerts on Dec. 20 and 21.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancelled the 2023-2024 season just days before it was set to begin last September, and two days later filed for bankruptcy.

At the time, the board cited the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra was founded in 1945.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

