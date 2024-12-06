Charges against four of five Giller Prize protesters dropped, arts group says

Maysam Abu Khreibeh, right, and Farzana Doctor pose for a portrait in Toronto in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. It was announced today that four of the five people arrested and charged at a protest at the 2023 Giller Prize awards ceremony have had their charges withdrawn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Pro-Palestinian organizers say charges against four of the five activists arrested for protesting last year’s Giller Prize have been withdrawn.

The group CanLit Responds announced the move at a press conference across the street from a Scotiabank branch on Friday morning.

The protesters interrupted the literary award in November 2023 carrying signs that read “Scotiabank Funds Genocide,” referring to the then-title sponsor’s investment in the Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Three people were arrested the night of the ceremony and charged with criminal mischief and using a forged document to gain entry to the ceremony, while CanLit Responds says two others were arrested later.

Maysam Abu Khreibeh, 26, who was arrested that night, says the move to withdraw the charges was delayed for months.

“I do feel relieved to hear that the courts finally recognize that what we did is not something that should be criminalized, that the charges were withdrawn,” she said after the press conference.

Her lawyer, Riaz Sayani, says in a statement that the protesters never should have been charged.

Toronto Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CanLit Responds says charges against the fifth protester are still pending, and that they were arrested in September 2024, nearly a year after the ceremony.

Asked to comment on the charges being dropped, Giller Foundation Executive Director Elana Rabinovitch said the literary non-profit “fully and unequivocally supports freedom of speech, expression, dissent and the right to protest.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.