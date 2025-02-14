‘Cobra Kai’ costars Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan are engaged, as their series ends

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser arrive at Netflix's "Cobra Kai" series finale premiere event at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 12 in Los Angeles, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Wedding bells are ringing for “Cobra Kai” costars Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan, and the timing couldn’t be better.

The couple announced that they are engaged in an Instagram post shared to both of their pages on Thursday, the same day that Netflix dropped the final episodes of the “Karate Kid”-inspired series’ sixth and final season.

“This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another,” their collaborative post read.

“We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world,” they continued.

The post featured three photos of the couple and, in one shot, they were seen toasting with flutes of champagne.

On “Cobra Kai,” Mouser plays Samantha LaRusso, daughter to Ralph Macchio’s OG “Karate Kid” Daniel LaRusso, while Buchanan portrays Robby Keene, who is son to William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence.

The younger pair were once a couple on the spinoff series.

“Cobra Kai” is a continuation of the original “Karate Kid” franchise. It debuted in 2018 and takes place 34 years after the events of original 1984 classic.

Article written by Alli Rosenbloom, CNN