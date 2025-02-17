Antonine Maillet, author and proud raconteur of the Acadian people, dead at 95

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, listens to Canadian novelist Antonine Maillet, before an awards ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 24 , 2021. Maillet was awarded with the Legion of Honor. Maillet — novelist, playwright, and proud Acadian — has died at the age of 95. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP

Montreal — Antonine Maillet -- novelist, playwright, and proud Acadian -- has died at the age of 95.

Her publisher, Lemeac, announced the news Monday on social media, saying the author had died overnight at her home in Montreal.

Born in New Brunswick, she became the first Canadian writer to receive the prestigious French literary award Prix Goncourt in 1979 for her novel “Pelagie-la-Charette.” Throughout her career her work was deeply inspired by the history, language, folklore, and traditions of the Acadian people, with more than 20 novels and 12 plays to her name.

“Through her talent and eloquence, Antonine Maillet firmly established the Acadian reality within the literary geography of the francophone world,” Pierre Filion, director general of Lemeac, said in a statement.

“A spokesperson for Acadia for more than 60 years, she played a major role -- through her work and unwavering commitment -- in affirming Acadian identity in North America. French literature of the 20th century owes her a great debt.”

Born on May 10, 1929, in Bouctouche, N.B., Maillet earned a PhD in literature in 1970 from Universite Laval in Quebec City. She balanced careers as a teacher and writer while also working as a host and screenwriter for Radio-Canada and CBC in Moncton, N.B.

Her work is a celebration of the Acadian language and heritage. Her novels were often adapted for the stage, blending adventure, desire, frustration, suffering, and joy.

Her play “La Sagouine,” first performed in 1971 with Viola Leger in the title role, was a massive success, helping to instil pride in Acadians and contribute to a cultural revival. “Pelagie-la-Charette,” meanwhile, made her famous in France, selling more than a million copies.

In a 2010 interview with Montreal newspaper Le Devoir, Maillet spoke about overcoming a “triple handicap” in literature: being a woman, Acadian, and of short stature. “Being short, that amuses me! But if I have one claim to fame, it’s that I took the Acadian language from oral tradition to the written word.”

Following the release of her 2010 essay, “Fais confiance a la mer, elle te portera” (Have confidence in the sea, it will carry you), she admitted she was still chasing her “great book,” feeling a sense of urgency.

“Aging changes you,” she told Le Devoir. “You become less reserved. You allow yourself to bare your soul. You can talk about God or mysteries without being seen as pious, sectarian, or whatever. What do I have to lose now by saying what I think?”

Maillet was named a companion of the Order of Canada, a member of the Order of New Brunswick and a commander of the Order of the Legion of Honour of France, among other honours.

Her dedication to the Acadian people played a significant role in their cultural growth in recent decades. At the first World Acadian Congress on Oct. 7, 1985, she declared, “Acadia needs to say that it exists, that it is part of the francophonie worldwide, and therefore, it has its place in the world -- a unique place, just like every other people in the world.”

In 1989, she became the first woman to serve as chancellor of Universite de Moncton, holding the position until 2000. The following year, the university named her “chancellor emeritus,” another first for the institution.

Maillet split her time between Montreal, where she lived in Outremont on a street named after her, and New Brunswick, where she owned a lighthouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

