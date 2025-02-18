Paul Simon is abandoning his retirement plans to embark on the Quiet Celebration Tour

Paul Simon, seen here in April 2022, announced via his social media on February 18 that he is heading out on the Quiet Celebration Tour. (Christopher Polk/CBS/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

Those who were excited to see Paul Simon singing a duet on stage with Sabrina Carpenter on “SNL50” will be pleased to know his performing days are not behind him after all.

On Tuesday, Simon announced via his social media that he is heading out on the Quiet Celebration Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday on his website.

The tour will kick off April 4 in New Orleans and end August 3 in Seattle.

Simon, who has lost most of his hearing in his left ear, was set to retire in 2018 after what he said at the time was his farewell tour.

In 2023, he addressed the challenge of his hearing loss during a post-screening Q&A for the documentary “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” at the Toronto International Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I haven’t accepted it entirely, but I’m beginning to,” he said.

Last year, in an interview with The Guardian Simon somewhat changed his tune, saying he was “optimistic” about returning to the stage.

“Six months ago, I was pessimistic,” he said then.

Simon and Carpenter kicked off last Sunday’s “Saturday Night Live” special with a duet of “Homeward Bound.”

Simon first rose to musical acclaim in the 1960s as one half of the duo Simon & Garfunkel, before he went on to have an award-winning solo career.