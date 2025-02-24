Drake dropped a new album and folks feel a way about it

Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Paul R. Giunta)

Warning: This article contains language that may be offensive to some readers.

It’s official: Drake is definitely not like Kendrick Lamar.

The Canadian rapper and actor has been on the receiving end of much clowning from the internet as Lamar has been declared by many to be the winner of their now famous rap beef.

Lamar has rode the wave of success for his music, most specifically his hit “Not Like Us,’ which was a huge part of his feud with Drake. Since that particular song dropped, Lamar has not only been riding the wave at the top of the charts, but also performed as the Super Bowl halftime featured performer and is heading out on tour with frequent collaborator, singer SZA.

For his part, Drake has been pretty quiet (other than filing suit against his record label for what he alleges was their support of “Not Like Us,” which he believes unfairly smeared him) - until he debuted new music.

The response to his album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U,” which is a collaboration with singer PartyNextDoor has been… interesting.

The 21-track project debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, marking Drake’s 14th time at the top of the chart. He ties Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 hits among solo artists.

The music leans into R&B and the single “Gimmie A Hug” has stirred a reaction on social media. Not only because of the title, but also because he mentions the beef.

“F**k a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit,” he raps.

Some have hailed Drake saying the new music is some of his best.

Others were less supportive.

“So it’s f**k a rap beef when you lose?,” one person posted in a comment on social media, while another wrote, “Isn’t this EXACTLY what Kendrick said? ‘You make music that pacify them I make music to electrify em.’”

Either way, audiences appear to be listening.

Article written by Lisa Respers France, CNN