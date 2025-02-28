‘Madame Web’ leads Razzies wins for the best of the worst in movies

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb star in "Madam Web." (Courtesy of Sony Pictures via CNN Newsource)

Pamela Anderson has won a Razzie she can be proud of.

The winners of this year’s awards for the best of the worst in cinema – known as the Razzies – were announced Friday, and Anderson won the Razzie Redeemer for her performance in “The Last Showgirl.”

The Golden Raspberry Awards (the formal name for the Razzies) celebrate what they view as Hollywood’s movie duds. In keeping with its history, the “winners” are announced annually ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony.

“Madame Web” led this year’s Razzies with three wins, followed by “Joker: Folie a Deux,” “Megalopolis” and “Unfrosted” with two apiece.

“Megalopolis” director Francis Ford Coppola took to Instagram on Friday morning to say he was “thrilled” to accept his award for worst director, writing in part, “In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now.”

The following is the list of nominees with the winners indicated bold.

Worst picture

“Borderlands”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Madame Web” *WINNER

“Megalopolis”

“Reagan”

Actor

Jack Black / “Dear Santa”

Zachary Levi / “Harold and the Purple Crayon”

Joaquin Phoenix / “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Dennis Quaid / “Reagan”

Jerry Seinfeld / “Unfrosted” *WINNER

Actress

Cate Blanchett / “Borderlands”

Lady Gaga / “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Bryce Dallas Howard / “Argylle”

Dakota Johnson / “Madame Web” *WINNER

Jennifer Lopez / “Atlas”

Supporting actor

Jack Black (voice only)/ “Borderlands”

Kevin Hart / “Borderlands”

Shia LaBeouf (in drag)/ “Megalopolis”

Tahar Rahim / “Madame Web”

Jon Voight / “Megalopolis,” “Reagan,” “Shadow Land” and “Strangers” *WINNER

Supporting actress

Ariana DeBose / “Argylle” and “Kraven the Hunter”

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher)/ “Reagan”

Emma Roberts / “Madame Web”

Amy Schumer / “Unfrosted” *WINNER

FKA twigs / “The Crow”

Director

S.J. Clarkson / “Madame Web”

Francis Ford Coppola / “Megalopolis” *WINNER

Todd Phillips / “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Eli Roth / “Borderlands”

Jerry Seinfeld/ “Unfrosted”

Screen Combo

Any two obnoxious characters (but especially Jack Black) in “Borderlands”

Any two unfunny “comedic actors” in “Unfrosted”

The entire cast of “Megalopolis”

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga in “Joker: Folie à Deux” *WINNER

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as Ronald and Nancy Reagan) in “Reagan”

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“The Crow”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” *WINNER

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver”

Screenplay

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Madame Web” *WINNER

“Megalopolis”

“Reagan”