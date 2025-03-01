What Chrystia Freeland said about Justin Trudeau on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland speaks during the English-language Liberal Leadership debate in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Chrystia Freeland joined the growing ranks of high-profile Canadian politicians taking to U.S. airwaves to spread their message to Canadian and American viewers since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Friday night, Freeland took swings at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while making her pitch to be Canada’s next prime minister on the HBO show “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

Freeland told comedian Maher that Canadians are looking for a prime minister who can stand up to Trump, and she will fight for Canada and win.

The federal Liberal party leadership candidate called Poilievre “maple syrup MAGA,” using an acronym for the “Make America Great Again” slogan popular with Trump and his supporters.

When asked about Trudeau, she said Liberals lose when the public feels the party is focused on “virtue signalling” and “identity politics.”

Mark Carney, who is running against Freeland for the Liberal leadership, appeared on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in January, and Trudeau was a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in September, months before he announced he would step down a prime minister when a new Liberal leader is chosen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.