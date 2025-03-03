Mike Myers wears ‘Canada is Not for Sale’ shirt during SNL return, taking aim at Donald Trump

Mike Myers wears ‘Canada is not for sale' T-shirt on SNL

Mike Myers made a memorable return to Saturday Night Live, taking a subtle yet clear jab at U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Canadian comedian, who hails from Toronto, made a surprise appearance in the show’s curtain call, wearing a black “Canada is not for sale” T-shirt featuring his home country’s flag. As the credits rolled, he said “elbows up.”

This came after Trump’s recent comments suggesting that Canada would “be much better off” as the 51st U.S. state. He has also promised to impose tariffs on Canadian imports starting Tuesday.

Beyond the fashion statement, Myers also appeared in a sketch where he played tech billionaire and Trump advisor Elon Musk. In character, Myers carried a chainsaw, interrupting a tense White House meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.