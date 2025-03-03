Self-taught painter Jack Vettriano dies in France at age 73

Scottish artist Jack Vettriano holds up a copy of his new book ahead of a signing session held at a London bookstore, Friday Oct. 29, 2004. (AP Photo/Richard Lewis, File)

LONDON — Scottish painter Jack Vettriano, known for his works depicting elegant men and women on dreamlike beaches, has been found dead in his apartment in France, his publicist said Monday. He was 73.

British media reported there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death on Saturday.

Vettriano, born Jack Hoggan in Fife, Scotland on Nov. 17, 1951, was a self-taught artist who created some of the world’s most recognizable contemporary paintings.

His 1992 painting “The Singing Butler” — featuring a couple in evening dress dancing on a storm-swept beach as their butler and maid proffered umbrellas — became a best-selling image in Britain.

In 2005, elusive street artist Banksy based a satirical painting titled “Crude Oil (Vettriano)” on “The Singing Butler,” adding a sinking oil liner and two figures lugging a barrel of toxic waste to the composition to send an environmental message.

Vettriano left school at 15 to become a mining engineer but took up painting after a girlfriend gave him a box of watercolors for his 21st birthday. His breakthrough came in 1998 when he submitted two paintings to the Royal Scottish Academy’s annual show. Both sold on the first day.

Although some art critics dismissed his work, he enjoyed commercial success and held exhibitions in London, Hong Kong, New York and elsewhere. Actor Jack Nicholson and lyricist Tim Rice were among those who acquired Vettriano’s work.

“Jack Vettriano’s passing marks the end of an era for contemporary Scottish art,” his publicist said in a statement. “His evocative and timeless works will continue to captivate and inspire future generations.”