‘These recordings are fake’: Celine Dion denounces AI-generated, voice-stealing music

FILE - Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage at the Videotron Centre on Sept. 18, 2019, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

It’s virtually impossible to sing as good as Celine Dion but that hasn’t stopped artificial intelligence (AI) from trying.

The French-Canadian superstar has spoken out against music appearing online using AI to replicate her iconic voice and likeness.

Some examples of AI-generated music purporting to be from Dion have appeared on digital platforms like YouTube.

“It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers,” Dion’s team said in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography.”

Concerns about AI in the film and music industry have been growing in recent years as the technology is rapidly advancing.

Last year, the artist-led non-profit organization Artist Rights Alliance issued an open letter signed by more than 200 artists, including Billie Eilish, the Arkells, and Chappell Roan, calling on tech companies, AI developers and digital music platforms “to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.”

“When used irresponsibly, AI poses enormous threats to our ability to protect our privacy, our identities, our music and our livelihoods,” the letter stated.

It’s not just big names in music that are the victims of digital copycats. In January, Nova Scotia musician Ian Janes said he was surprised to see one day a new album and cover art purporting to belong to him appear on Spotify.

Dion’s criticism of AI comes after a recent musical comeback following her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome when she took to the stage on the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Olympics to sing Hymne a l’amour.

She has hinted that she intends to return to the microphone despite her condition, even if she has to “crawl.”