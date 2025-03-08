Buffy Sainte-Marie’s spot on Canada’s Walk of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction revoked

Governor General Michaelle Jean presents the Performing Arts Award to Buffy Sainte-Marie at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday April 30, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — Buffy Sainte-Marie’s induction to Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame were revoked late Friday as organizers responded to the singer saying she is not Canadian.

In a statement from the board of directors at Canada’s Walk of Fame, the organization says it has “made the difficult decision to revoke Buffy Sainte-Marie’s 1998 induction.”

A representative told The Canadian Press that details haven’t been finalized on what happens to Sainte-Marie’s maple leaf-shaped star on the sidewalk outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

Numerous Canadian arts institutions revoked Sainte-Marie’s honours this week after she confirmed in a statement that she’s an American citizen and holds a U.S. passport, but was adopted as a young adult by a Cree family in Saskatchewan.

Among the latest were organizers at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame who said in a statement Friday evening that she no longer meets citizenship requirements and therefore does not qualify for her 2019 induction.

Earlier Friday, the Juno Awards confirmed plans to revoke her five Juno wins and her 2017 humanitarian award after a review of its eligibility requirements. Sainte-Marie will also no longer be a part of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Organizers at the Polaris Music Prize say they rescinded two awards, including her 2015 win for best Canadian album, after learning she is not a Canadian citizen. Polaris representatives say they will not seek a return of the $50,000 cash prize.

Article written by David Friend.