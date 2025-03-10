Tina Fey was not a fan of how Conan O’Brien once cast her husband

Conan O’Brien had a story to share that Tina Fey may wish was forgotten.

During Monday’s episode of his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend,” the former late-night host told guest Amy Poehler about seeing Fey and her husband, composer and actor Jeff Richmond, recently at “Saturday Night Live.”

“And I’m sorry, Jeff, but I immediately go to when we first used Jeff Richmond, and he played Cupid,” O’Brien said. “He was in a diaper hanging on a rope with a bow and arrow and like some glitter in his hair and no shirt.”

According to O’Brien, Fey was not happy to see her husband “kind of just spinning at rehearsal awkwardly” in the “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” sketch.

“Tina had passed a monitor, and she went, ‘That’s my husband, you f***er,” O’Brien recalled. “What have you done to him?’”

The bit came up on O’Brien’s late night show when Fey later appeared as a guest in 2001.

Fey shared with O’Brien that she knew Richmond from Chicago, where he has been a director for famed Second City comedy troupe.

O’Brien then showed a clip of Richmond dressed as Cupid (but not hanging) as he rambled off various venereal diseases.

“That’s no joke,” Fey responded. “Me and him are going to make a baby someday!”