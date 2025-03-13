Justin Bieber shares post about feeling ‘unworthy’

Justin Bieber is pictured on February 6 in New York City. “People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin you deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” the superstar singer wrote Thursday in an Instagram story.” (Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Justin Bieber is getting real about imposter syndrome.

“People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin you deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” the superstar singer wrote Thursday in an Instagram story.”

“Like I was a fraud,” he wrote. “Like when people told me I deserve something. It made me feels sneaky like damn if they only knew my thoughts.”

He went on to explain that his thoughts included, “How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am,” adding “they wouldn’t be saying this.”

“If you feel sneaky welcome to the club,” he concluded his post. “I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Fans have recently expressed concern about Bieber’s health.

After Bieber, a new dad to a young infanfant, appeared tired and a bit thinner in recent photos, some commenters online raised questions about his well-being.

A representative for Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, however, disputed that, telling TMZ that the pop star is busy making new music and being a dad. Suggestions to the contrary about his mental and physical health, the rep added, are “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Bieber has been public about past health issues, including his mental health struggles, dealing with temporary facial paralysis in 2023 due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome and a Lyme disease diagnosis in 2020.

Article by Lisa Respers France.