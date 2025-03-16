‘A lot more laughs in my opinion’: Robb Wells of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ returns for season two of ‘The Trades’

The second season of the comedy show “The Trades” debuts on Friday.

“The Trades,” starring Robb Wells of “Trailer Park Boys,” is back for season two.

“It’s fun to play Ricky obviously but it’s great to do other things,” Wells said when CTV visited the set during filming in the fall. He said the show resonated with audiences in season one, when they were introduced to his character – a welder named Todd Stool.

“People are talking about how authentic it is,” Wells said. “We were striving for that.”

Creator Ryan J. Lindsay interviewed almost 200 tradespeople while he developed the show, said Wells.

“Both of his brothers were in the trades, his father was in the trades. It had never been done before,” Wells said.

Most of “The Trades” is filmed in Nova Scotia but filming takes place around the East Coast and in other parts of Canada.

“We try to showcase as much of beautiful Nova Scotia as we can,” Wells said.

Season 2 of “The Trades” promises to keep things relatable, but Wells said audiences can expect some surprises.

“We definitely pushed the limit a little further and the network gave us a lot more freedom this year,” Wells said. “A lot more craziness, a lot more laughs in my opinion. I think people are really going to enjoy it.

The first two episodes of the second season of “The Trades” debuted Friday on Crave.

