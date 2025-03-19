Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer says he’s ‘doing great’ as he turns 70

Bruce Willis, pictured in New York in 2019, is turning 70. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is sharing an update about her father’s health as the “Die Hard” star celebrates a milestone birthday.

Ahead of Bruce Willis turning 70 years old on Wednesday, Rumer Willis answered some questions written by her followers on her Instagram Story Tuesday, and replied to one user who asked how her dad was doing.

“He’s doing great, thank you for asking,” she wrote, going on to encourage her followers to “please wish my papa a big happy birthday.”

In 2022, it was announced that Bruce Willis would be stepping away from his decades-long Hollywood career due to cognitive issues after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder affecting communication. The following year, his family updated his diagnosis to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive brain condition.

On Wednesday, his wife and primary caretaker Emma Heming, along with his two other daughters Tallulah and Scout Willis, also paid tribute to Bruce Willis for his birthday on their respective Instagram pages.

Heming reposted a photo of her husband in “Die Hard” from the account belonging to Tallulah Willis, who wrote that it has “been a privilege to witness” all the characters Bruce Willis portrayed on movie screens over the years.

“For years I would get red in the face when people found out my ‘full’ name,” she wrote. “But, im pretty damn proud to be Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”

Scout wished “the Greatest of all time” a happy birthday on her Instagram page, writing, “I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him.”

“The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world,” she added.

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN