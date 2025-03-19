‘Canada’s Song’: Glass Tiger frontman Alan Frew to debut new tune to Maritime audiences

Canadian band Glass Tiger is back in the Maritimes.

Glass Tiger is proving great music – and great friendships – stand the test of time. The Canadian rock band is back on the road with their “This Island Earth Tour,” making stops across the country, including three shows in the Maritimes this week.

Keyboardist Sam Reid says fans can expect a mix of nostalgia and surprises.

“Mr. Connolly (guitarist) is singing a song, and we’ve got a lovely little Celtic acoustic moment where Alan sings some Scottish songs and shares some stories,” Reid said. “And, of course, all the hits you like to hear.”

Adding to the nostalgia, the band is joined on tour by former Much Music VJ Erica Ehm.

“Back in the day, when we started with our videos, Erica was just starting on television… she probably interviewed the band more than anyone at Much Music,” Reid said. “It’s a lot of fun to have her out, bringing a little retro moment back to the audience.”

For Sam Reid, touring the Maritimes is extra special.

“On a personal level, my dad was a Newfoundlander, so I love coming to the East Coast. I have a lot of family in Halifax, N.S.,” he said.

The region holds a unique charm for lead singer Alan Frew.

“It’s the one place in Canada that certainly makes me think of Scotland and the old country,” Frew said. “And I’ve always equated the East Coast, kind of to what Nashville is to the States, because everybody plays, some guy’s got a fiddle, a shaker, a guitar.”

This tour isn’t just about performing – it’s a celebration. After four decades together, Glass Tiger is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame later this year, an honor that highlights the band’s lasting impact.

“The thing that always comes to the forefront for me is the fact that we’re still friends, we still like each other, and we have fun when we tour,” Frew said.

Alan has always been proud to carry Canada’s message of friendship and unity around the world, and today, he shares a song that speaks to that spirit. Check this out ⬇️ “I am thrilled and honoured to share this simple song with you today. A song, that I trust, invokes within you, the love, passion and respect, for all who have contributed to the tapestry of this great nation. From the ancient beginnings of our magnificent Indigenous Peoples, to the times of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting against the horrors of despotism and tyranny, Canada has, and always shall be…Strong & Free. When respected and honoured, Canada is a friend, an ally, and a beacon of hope for the millions she holds in her embrace today and for the millions yet to come. Canada is NOT a coin to be placed into a slot machine, nor a card to be turned over on a gambling table. Canada is NOT something to be politicized, bartered for, nor sold. I trust you will enjoy and embrace this simple song. A song and a tale that chooses no sides in the elitist, political arena. It comes to you as a celebration of Canada’s beauty and as a call to action, encouraging you to cherish and protect the freedoms we enjoy today. With Glass Tiger, I have travelled the world carrying Canada’s message of friendship, including, to almost every “nook and cranny” within the great nation we call the USA. While travelling and performing there I have shared wonderful times with great people, who, like most of us, want only to live in peace and harmony with the rest of the world. I have also broken bread and shared fellowship in war zones with the brave men and women of our militaries, allied together to defend the freedoms that so many take for granted. My friends, whether you be Canadian, American, or from wherever you call home, this is “Canada’s Song,” and I am asking a favour of you today. PLEASE SHARE don’t just hit the like button. SHARE the video with your loved ones, your friends, your neighbours, your cat and dog if ya have one. SHARE IT TO THE WORLD! Let’s rescue our freedom from the clutches of those who would have us bow to their self-serving whims. Thank you in peace and harmony, Alan ❤️” Posted by Glass Tiger on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Beyond the accolades, the band is still making meaningful music. On Tuesday, Frew posted a new tune, “Canada’s Song,” a tribute to the country’s resilience, freedom, and beauty.

“You know, the environment we’re living in, there’s always going to be anger, crime, and immigration discussions,” Frew said. “But we’re still in one of the greatest countries on the planet. We’re still free to be who we want, say what we want, and be with who we want.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear “Canada’s Song” live. Glass Tiger will debut the song during their show in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Thursday night.

“I just wanted to have a song on behalf of the band that encourages the fact that we are Canadians and we’re stronger together.”

While Glass Tiger has achieved chart-topping success, Frew says their biggest achievement is the fans who have supported them through the years.

“The band is only as good as its audience and we owe this legacy to them,” he said. “Without them, you’d look pretty silly up there playing an empty hall.”

With a career spanning over 40 years, Glass Tiger is showing no signs of slowing down.

“We’ve seen a lot of bands come and go, but we’re still here. And it feels good,” said guitar player Al Connolly.

The “This Island Earth Tour” continues this week, with stops in Charlottetown, Moncton, and Halifax.