Lady Gaga coming to Toronto for lone Canadian show on new tour

Lady Gaga is coming to Toronto for her only Canadian stop on her recently announced "The Mayhem Ball" tour. (Lady Gaga/Instagram)

Lady Gaga is coming back to Toronto this fall, three years after she last touched down in the city.

Toronto is the lone Canadian date on the upcoming “The Mayhem Ball” tour, which will kick off July 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Gaga says she wasn’t planning to tour this year, but the “incredible response” to her new album “Mayhem” inspired her to “keep things going.”

The singer will bring “The Mayhem Ball” to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 10 and 11, saying she chose to play in arenas this time around “to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums.”

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it.”

Little Monsters – the name Lady Gaga fans go by – can sign up for access to the presale until 8 a.m. March 30.

Presale tickets go live at noon EDT on Apr. 2, and the general public can try their hand at scoring seats on Apr. 3 at the same time.

The last time Gaga came to Toronto was in August of 2022 for “The Chromatica Ball” tour where she played at Rogers Centre. It was also the only Canadian stop on that tour.