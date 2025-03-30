Michael Bublé set to host Juno Awards tonight in Vancouver

Canadian singer and songwriter, Michael Buble speaks to reporters on hosting the Juno awards, on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

VANCOUVER — Michael Bublé will bring his trademark touch of charm to the Juno Awards in Vancouver tonight.

“The Voice” coach and Canadian pop crooner is set to host this year’s celebration of homegrown music.

The Junos broadcast live on CBC from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena with performances by rising country singer Josh Ross, newcomer Nemahsis and hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Pop-punk act Sum 41 is also set to play what’s being called their final performance as part of the induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, while Anne Murray will get a lifetime achievement award.

Headed into the show, Calgary pop star Tate McRae is already considered a big winner.

She picked up four awards at an industry gala on Saturday night, winning major categories that include artist and single of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press