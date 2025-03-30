Raffi says he's working on a song about democracy written for kids

Raffi & Sue Passmore of Good Lovelies pose for photos after winning Children's Album of the Year during the Juno Awards Gala in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Children’s singer Raffi says he’s planning a song about democracy written especially for young listeners.

The “Baby Beluga” creator says the idea came to him about a week ago, and since then, he’s been working away on the lyrics.

He says they’ll include the line “A, B, C, D — democracy,” adding that it was “really important” for kids to know that word.

Raffi offered the sample backstage at the Juno Awards industry dinner, where he accepted a children’s album of the year win for “Penny Penguin,” a record he recorded with Good Lovelies.

He said the rest of the democracy song is still in the works.

“I haven’t written it yet; I’ve only written parts of it,” he told The Canadian Press.

“It’s an important song, so I’ll take my time with it.”

He called the current state of global politics “unfathomable,” adding that harm is being done to democracy both in the United States and across the world.

“Nobody would vote for tyranny,” he said.

“So, to be in the mess we’re in, it’s unfathomable. And the harm that’s being done south of the border and around the world is incalculable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press