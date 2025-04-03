Mark Ronson recovering from stage injury

A Mark Ronson performance didn’t go so well for him.

The award-winning producer and artist shared on social media that he hurt himself during a recent DJ set.

The “Uptown Funk” star posted a photo of himself apparently in a hospital bed with a caption that explained what happened.

“That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice,” he wrote. “Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway”

It resulted in some good nature ribbing from fellow producer/DJ Diplo, who wrote in the comments, “looks like you just gave birth 🫃.”

Had it happened earlier, the incident may have made his recently announced book.

Ronson announced last week that his upcoming memoir, “Night People: How To Be A DJ in ‘90s NYC,” will release in September.

“It chronicles three of my great loves: the art of DJing with all its emotional highs and lows, the electric energy of New York after dark, and the wild, wonderful clubland characters who became my second family,” he posted. “This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity—a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself.”

The book is currently available for pre-order.

Article by Lisa Respers France.