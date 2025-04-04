Teddi Mellencamp says her melanoma is now stage 4

Teddi Mellencamp, pictured here in February 2025, says her melanoma is now stage 4. (Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a health update.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum disclosed in a post on social media this week that her melanoma diagnosis has progressed to stage 4.

Mellencamp, who was first diagnosed and treated for skin cancer in 2022, thanked her supporters in a video for their “many kind messages”

“I just want to say thank you guys so much. So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really really strong and some days I feel really really sad and alone,” Mellencamp said. “And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

Last month, she took to Instagram with a note about her treatment.

“Update from my scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren’t able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung,” she wrote at the time. “These are all metastases of my melanoma.”

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is “a type of skin cancer that develops when melanocytes (the cells that give the skin its tan or brown color) start to grow out of control.”

In February, Mellencamp, a wellness coach and podcast host, told her social media followers she had emergency surgery for the tumors in her brain.

In an interview with “Us Weekly” this week, Mellencamp spoke about the escalation of her disease, five years after she left the Bravo reality show franchise. The publication noted that she was frequently shown on “The Real Housewives” telling her kids, “Moms always come back.”

“I have not said that line to them since I’ve been back [from the hospital],” she told the media outlet. “They all know that I’m fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven’t said [it] because I don’t want to lie to them. And I don’t know.”

By Lisa Respers France, CNN