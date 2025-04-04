U.S. federal prosecutors announce more charges against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

U.S. federal prosecutors added two additional criminal charges against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, one month before he is set to go to trial in New York on sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors charged Combs with one additional count of sex trafficking and one additional count of transportation to engage in prostitution relating to “Victim-2,” according to a superseding indictment filed Friday. Authorities allege that conduct occurred between 2021 and 2024.

Combs was previously charged with racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution related to three victims and one count of sex trafficking related only to “Victim-1.” He now faces five federal charges.

Combs was previously charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He now faces five federal charges.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to start on May 5. Combs has pleaded not guilty.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

Prosecutors allege Combs and his associates used his position of power to coerce women, often “under the pretense of a romantic relationship,” into engaging in sex acts, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said during these encounters, known as “Freak Offs,” women were drugged and forced to have sex with male prostitutes. The “Freaks Offs” often lasted days and were video recorded, the indictment alleges.

Combs’ lawyers have maintained no crimes were committed and the sexual encounters were “consensual” and part of a long-term relationship.

Combs is also accused of reacting violently when his authority was threatened. On one occasion, the indictment says, Combs allegedly “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony” and was involved in kidnapping and arson.