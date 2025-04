Weezer bassist’s wife Jillian Shriner fired her weapon at officers before arrest, Los Angeles police say

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, is no longer in police custody after an officer-involved shooting with Los Angeles police that took place Tuesday.

Jillian Shriner was released after posting US$1 million bond, according to a report by the Associated Press. While police said earlier in the week that she was booked for attempted murder of a peace officer, there was no decision on potential charges against her by prosecutors as of Thursday.

The incident occurred in the East LA neighborhood of Eagle Rock. Officers were attempting to track a suspect in an unrelated hit-and-run in the yard of a residence and observed a woman in a “neighbouring residence armed with a handgun,” according to police. The woman was later identified as Jillian Shriner.

“The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred,” an LAPD statement reads. “Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence. She later exited and was taken into custody.”

In an updated statement on Thursday, the LAPD said its investigation found evidence “such as a shell casing and video footage,” which showed Shriner “repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm,” and “fired her weapon at LAPD officers.”

Shriner, who had been struck by gunfire, fled into her residence, according to police. She later exited the home and was taken into custody. A 9 mm handgun was recovered from inside the home, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported Shriner to a local hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the LAPD said. No officers or other community members were injured during the incident, police said.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Shriner and Weezer for comment.

Last month, Shriner shared a post to her verified Instagram in which she disclosed that she was being treated for cancer and had undergone surgery. She thanked “the incredible oncology team” at Glendale Advent Hospital, “who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch.”

Shriner is the author of four books, including her best-selling 2010 memoir, “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem,” which detailed her experience living in the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

She and Scott Shriner, the bassist for the rock band Weezer, have been married since 2005. Weezer was recently added to the Coachella Festival lineup for this weekend and performed at the Mojave tent on Saturday.

“She’s alright, thank you for asking,” Scott Shriner told the New York Post on Friday afternoon. “See you at Coachella!”

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.