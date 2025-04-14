Parry Sound, Ont., country artist selected as finalist in national competition

Sully Burows, of Parry Sound, Ont., is one step closer to becoming the next big name in Canada’s country music scene after a nationwide vote.

The ‘Top of the Country’ competition by the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) and SiriusXM Canada is down to three finalists and Burrows is one of them.

As a finalist, he will take home at least $10,000 but has a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize.

He is competing against Noeline Hofmann of Bow Island, Alta., and Jake Vaadeland of Cut Knife, Sask.

The next stage of the competition will see the trio perform live at some big festivals this summer.

“The finalists will continue their journey with a trip to the capital of country music – Nashville -- for CMA Fest this June, where they’ll connect with top industry experts and prepare for their upcoming live performances,” the satellite radio company said in a news release Monday.

“In August, they’ll take the stage at Montréal’s LASSO country music festival -- a key moment on the road to crowning the 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion in Kelowna, B.C., during Country Music Week 2025 this September.”

Michelle Mearns, the senior vice president of programming and operations for the satellite radio company, said Canadian country music fans show tremendous support during the voting period.

“The country music scene in Canada and around the world continues to expand every year, and it’s an incredible honour to elevate and celebrate the passionate artists and fans across the country who make SiriusXM’s Top of the Country possible,” said Amy Jeninga, the CCMA president.

“We’re incredibly excited to see this year’s competition unfold.”

The winner of the competition also receives a spot at a SOCAN songwriting camp.