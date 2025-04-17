Michelle Trachtenberg spoke out about health speculation before her death

A year before she passed away, actress Michelle Trachtenberg sought to let her supporters know she was in good health.

Her message is being revisited on social media by some of her followers in light of news Wednesday regarding her cause of death at age 39. Trachtenberg, who starred in“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” died on February 26 in Manhattan as a result of complications from diabetes mellitus, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Office of the Medical Examiner.

Best known for performances in that beloved series as well as “Gossip Girl” and the film “Harriet the Spy,” Trachtenberg sparked concern after posting what appeared to be a selfie last year with fellow actress, “Spy Kids” star Alexa PenaVega.

After a commenter asked Trachtenberg if she was sick, she responded, “Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

She followed it up the next day with another post and a message for those who were concerned.

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance,” she wrote in the caption. “I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Trachtenberg’s final post on Instagram came on February 18, where she shared a photo of herself from her younger years, glammed up with her hair swept to one side.

“I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell 💚 #throwback,” Trachtenberg wrote in the caption of the photo, which has served as a place where fans and fellow performers have offered their condolences since her death.

Written by Lisa Respers France, CNN