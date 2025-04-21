Section of Winnipeg street named in honour of Bachman-Turner Overdrive

A well-known Canadian rock band from Winnipeg now has a section of Disraeli Bridge named after them.

The City of Winnipeg is takin’ care of business by honouring one of the province’s musical legends.

On Friday, the city held a dedication ceremony where a section of the Disraeli Bridge Roadway was given the honorary name of Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Band members Randy Bachman and Fred Turner attended the event, along with city councillors Markus Chambers and Ross Eadie, where attendees paid tribute to the band’s connection to Winnipeg and contributions to the world of music.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Markus Chambers, Randy Bachman, Ross Eadie and Fred Turner attended the dedication ceremony on April 18, 2025. (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News)

“To have Bachman-Turner Overdrive associated with the Disraeli Freeway is a recognition that makes me feel extremely proud and deeply humble,” Turner said.

“It’s not just a reflection of our journeys but it’s also a tribute to our families, our friends and the fans who have been with us over many years.”

Bachman-Turner Overdrive is set to perform at the Canada Life Centre on Sunday. It was originally scheduled for Saturday but has been moved due to the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff schedule.