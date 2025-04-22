George and Amal Clooney still haven’t found anything to fight about

George and Amal Clooney make a peaceful pair.

Two years after the couple revealed on “CBS Mornings” that they never argue, that still holds true.

George Clooney returned to the show this week to promote his Broadway debut in “Good Night, and Good Luck” and was asked about he and his wife getting along so extraordinarily well.

“We still haven’t,” Clooney said of a marital dispute. “We’re trying to find something to fight about.”

Formerly one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, Clooney was taken off the market in 2014 after he and the international human rights attorney married in Venice.

Three years later, they welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander.

Their dad praised their mother during his morning show appearance Monday.

“I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman, and I feel as if I hit the jackpot,” George Clooney said. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

Article written by Lisa Respers France, CNN