TVO’s ‘The Agenda with Steve Paikin’ to end after 19 seasons

TVO host Steve Paikin is pictured in a television studio in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 following a televised debate with Ontario Conservative leadership candidates Christine Elliott, Tanya Granic Allen, Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

“The Agenda with Steve Paikin” is coming to an end after 19 seasons.

TVO says this season of its flagship current affairs program will be the last as the veteran host enters a new phase of his career with the public broadcaster.

Paikin will stay with TVO as co-host of the weekly political podcast #onpoli, and he will continue to write a column on the broadcaster’s website. TVO also says he’ll host public engagements.

Replacing “The Agenda”’s timeslot will be “The Rundown,” a new show that TVO says will feature “original journalism and in-depth analysis exploring social, political, cultural and economic issues that impact Ontarians.” It launches this fall.

In a column published Tuesday, Paikin said he and TVO’s vice-president of programming John Ferri agreed in contract talks three years ago that it would be his last full-time deal with the Ontario station.

Paikin said hosting is a job that requires working every day of the week, and he realized he wanted to tackle other items on his life’s to-do list.

The final episode of “The Agenda” will air June 27.

“I am grateful to everyone who worked on or was a part of ‘The Agenda’ for the last 19 seasons,” Paikin said in a statement.

“It has truly been an honour and I’m looking forward to what’s coming next.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press