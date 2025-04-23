Bryan Adams plans 19 Canadian stops on North American tour

Bryan Adams performs during the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto on September 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Bryan Adams is setting forth on an extensive run of Canadian concert dates later this year.

The “Summer of ’69” rock singer has announced plans to perform 19 dates across the country as part of his Roll With the Punches tour.

The Canadian leg begins in Kamloops, B.C. on Sept. 11 and rolls through Canadian cities that include Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax throughout September and October.

Adams’ tour is timed to coincide with the upcoming release of “Roll With the Punches,” his 17th studio album and the first he’s issued on his own independent record label.

Adams promises the tour set list will span “all the classics, some deep cuts and ... some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”

General ticket sales begin on May 2 through the musician’s official website.

Adams has already completed a New Zealand and Australia leg on this tour, with dates scheduled for the U.K. and Ireland next month and further European dates throughout the summer.

Homegrown band the Sheepdogs will join Adams on most of his Canadian dates except in Calgary and Kelowna, B.C., where Amanda Marshall will appear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press