Florence Pugh says her grandmother ‘laps it up’ when attending her movie premieres

Florence Pugh and her grandmother Pat Mackin, along with friends and family, at the London premiere Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' in April. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited via CNN Newsource)

Florence Pugh is apparently not the only star in her family.

Pugh’s grandmother Pat Mackin appears to love the limelight just as much, according to the “Thunderbolts*” star, who said on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that Mackin “absolutely loves it” and “laps it up” whenever she comes to her granddaughter’s premieres.

“Even when I’m not there for the premiere and I send my family and friends to it, she will enter and she will have fans on either side of the fences being like, ‘Granny!’” Pugh said. “She will turn around and curtsy and pirouette and blow kisses. It’s like she’s a queen.”

Pugh added that her grandmother, who she referred to as Granny Pat, also came to visit her on the “Thunderbolts*” set along with Pugh’s mom while they were filming the latest Marvel movie, where she got to call out “action” and “cut.”

The film’s director Jake Schreier “gave her that permission,” Pugh said, going on to joke that they then “all slightly regretted it because she didn’t really listen to any of the details as to how to call action and cut.”

“No one was ready yet but everyone had to quickly fall into motion,” Pugh said, laughing. “And she found it very funny… She just found it thrilling.”

While Pugh said that Granny Pat “loved” the new MCU movie, she and her grandfather had a bit of a different reaction to seeing “Midsommar,” the wild 2019 horror film in which Pugh starred.

Her grandfather, Pugh said, told her after the film that he “probably wouldn’t have watched it if you weren’t in it.”

At the end of the day, she said, her family are her biggest supporters.

“They will be there and they will show up in full Pugh force,” she said. “They are just massive supporters no matter what I do.”

“Thunderbolts*” will be released in theatres on May 2.

Written by Alli Rosenbloom, CNN