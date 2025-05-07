‘Practical Magic 2’ reunites Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman for more witchy fun

Sandra Bullock and Nichole Kidman star in the 1998 film 'Practical Magic.' (Hulton Archive/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Sally and Gillian Owens are returning.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reprising those roles in a sequel to their 1998 film, “Practical Magic.” Warner Bros. Studios, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, made the announcement in a video post on Tuesday.

Kidman can be heard in the video saying, “Tooth of wolf and morning dew” before Bullock adds, “Something old and something new.”

“Let the spell begin to mix,” the pair then say together. “Sept. 18, 2026.”

The caption on the post reads, “The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026.”

In the original movie, the pair played sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town. The sisters lean into their legacy of witchcraft to battle evil in the form of a devilish ex-boyfriend. Goran Visnjic, Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing costarred in the first movie.

“Practical Magic” is based on a book of the same name by Alice Hoffman.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN