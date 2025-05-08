‘Mayor of Mayhem’: Netflix to air Rob Ford documentary next month

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks to supporters during his re-election campaign launch in Toronto, Thursday, April 17, 2014. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

It looks like Toronto’s former mayor, Rob Ford, will take over television screens once again, but this time, in a Netflix documentary series called “Trainwreck.”

The series, which is slated to start airing next month, is touted as an anthology delving into what Netflix says are some of the most scandalizing events that gripped the public, where viewers will look back at “some of the most gripping, bizarre—and sometimes even horrifying—events.”

While the series first started with “Woodstock ’99,” which highlighted the festival’s sexual violence and utter destruction that took over a former air base in New York State, the new episodes will delve into a variety of global events from Balloon Boy—when a six-year-old was purported to be trapped inside of a helium-filled flying saucer-esque balloon—to the Dutch birthday party that inspired the movie “Project X” in 2012.

The anthology also has an episode dubbed “Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem,” which looks into Ford’s tenure in local politics, from when he first announced his mayoral candidacy in the 2010 election all the way through to the allegations surrounding his “hard drug use (that) lead to an international media frenzy.”

Ford was Toronto’s mayor for four years and in that time, he frequently dominated headlines after a video of him smoking crack cocaine surfaced in 2013—something the late mayor later admitted to.

He was slated to run for mayor again in 2014 but withdrew from the race after learning he had a cancerous tumour in his abdomen. Ford died of cancer About two years after at 46 years old.

This particular episode, directed by Shianne Brown, airs on June 17, according to the streaming service.

This is not the first time Hollywood has taken an interest in Ford’s life, as a 2019 movie called “Run This Town”—starring Nina Dobrev, Ben Platt, Mena Massoud and Damian Lewis—tackled a fictional take on the political scandal from the perspective of city hall staffers and journalists.