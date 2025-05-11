Classified, Kellie Loder, Maggie Andrew big winners out of East Coast Music Awards

Maggie Andrew poses with her African Canadian Artist of the Year award at the East Coast Music Awards gala in St. John's, N.L. on Thursday, May 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — Atlantic music stars Classified, Kellie Loder and Maggie Andrew emerged as top winners at this year’s East Coast Music Awards on Sunday as days worth of festivities honouring the region’s musicians wrapped up in St. John’s, N.L.

Nova Scotia’s Classified took home Solo Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year and Rap/Hip-Hop Release of the Year for his song “Sure Enough,” and Release of the Year for the track “Amnesia.”

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Loder won both the TD Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year and Fans’ Choice Video of the Year.

Andrew, from Halifax, came away as the winner of African Canadian Artist of the Year and Rock/Alternative Release of the Year.

While accepting the Rock/Alternative Release award on stage at a morning ceremony Sunday, Andrew said she marked the whirlwind weekend of awards and performances in St. John’s by getting a new tattoo.

“I got a codfish tattooed on my arm this weekend. I played on this stage last night. And I have whiplash today, so this rock/alternative (release) of the year is very fitting,” she said.

Sunday’s East Coast Music and Industry Awards ceremony included performances by St. John’s singer-songwriter Baraka, Prince Edward Island’s Noah Malcolm and Port-Aux-Poutines, the French-Canadian duo from St. John’s.

The first batch of East Coast Music Award winners were honoured at a ceremony Thursday night that began with an emotional tribute to Mark Hiscock, a beloved accordionist who died last week in St. John’s.

The awards show and five-day music conference has faced turmoil since last fall when some association members complained about a lack of transparency and representation.

The East Coast Music Association ousted CEO Blanche Israel in January, prompting outcry among members who said she had meaningfully moved the needle on much-needed diversity and inclusivity.

Several musicians then withdrew their nominations in protest, including Wolastoqiyik tenor Jeremy Dutcher, who said he stood in solidarity with those calling for more clarity on the direction of the organization.

The non-profit was formed more than 30 years ago to support local artists and run the awards show, but critics have suggested it’s fallen out of step with the times. Some claim organizers lean too heavily into folk and rock music, downplaying the region’s burgeoning community of musicians who represent other genres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.