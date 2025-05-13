Rapper Tory Lanez recovering after being ‘stabbed 14 times’ as he serves time for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez, seen here in Oakland in 2019, was attacked on May 12 at a California prison where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. (Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP/File via CNN Newsource)

Tory Lanez is “deeply thankful to God” and thanking his supporters after he was attacked Monday at a California prison where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

A post on his verified social media on Monday shared that Lanez, who was born Daystar Peterson, was “stabbed 14 times- including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.”

“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus,” the post read. “He is now breathing on his own.”

According to the post, “Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through.”

“He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support,” the post concluded.

CNN has reached out to reps for Lanez for comment.

The Associated Press reported that the Canadian artist was attacked at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi at about 7:20 a.m. according to Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Staff immediately gave Lanez medical aid and called 911, and he was taken to an outside hospital, Michel said. The prison’s investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are investigating, he said.

In December 2022, a Los Angeles jury found Lanez guilty of three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete.

She testified during the trial that she and Lanez had left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home in July 2020 when Lanez fired a gun at the back of her feet and ordered her to dance. She said the shooting occurred after they argued and she exited the SUV in which they had been traveling.

“Every day I think of others across the world who are victims of violence and survive. It is truly the most powerless feeling, especially when you question whether the justice system can truly protect you,” she said in a statement which LA County District Attorney George Gascón read at a press conference following Lanez’s conviction. “Fortunately, the district attorney’s office fought for me. I’m incredibly grateful to them and the jury for the attention to the evidence and siding with the truth. But if it can happen to me, imagine those who lack the resources and support systems to help them.”

Lanez has insisted on his innocence and his lawyers appealed his conviction. In May 2023 a judge denied a motion for him to receive a new trial. The star’s legal team had argued that some of the evidence presented had wrongly been admitted into the trial.