Netflix orders new comedy series from Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott

Dan Levy arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dan Levy is set to join a new TV family.

Netflix has ordered a still-untitled crime comedy series from the Toronto actor and writer-director.

The streaming giant announced the project during its 2025 upfront presentation on Wednesday.

Levy co-created the series with “Shiva Baby” actress Rachel Sennott, and will also star in it alongside Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf.

The logline for the series reads, “Two deeply incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.”

This will be the first scripted series Levy has created since his Emmy-winning comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” which ran from 2015 to 2020.

Levy has kept busy in the last five years, hosting the 76th Emmy Awards with his father Eugene Levy and appearing in shows including Netflix’s “Sex Education” and HBO’s “The Idol.”

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press