Barry Manilow superfan almost missed out on Toronto concert due to lack of accessible seating

Superfan Cynthia from Brampton, wanted to see Barry very badly and was disappointed when she couldn't get wheelchair accessible tickets for the concert.

There are some big-name acts coming to Toronto this summer, with the city is hosting concerts including Oasis, Coldplay and Stevie Knicks among others.

Barry Manilow will bring six decades of hits to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on his “Last Concerts” tour on May 31st.

Superfan Cynthia from Brampton – who asked we only use her first name – said she was extremely excited to see him perform.

“I’ve played his CDs so much that some of them have worn out,” Cynthia told CTV News.

Manilow had numerous major hits in the ’70s such as “I Write the Songs,” “Mandy,” and “Copacabana.”

Cynthia says she’s seen him in concert twice already, and was excited about getting to attend the 81-year-old singer’s final tour.

She says she has also read all of Manilow’s books and can play his songs on the piano.

“Oh boy. Barry, Barry, Barry. It would be so thrilling just to see him. I would just die to go.”

Cynthia has a disability and requires a mobility scooter, wheelchair, and walker to get around.

She first contacted CTV News in February when she was trying to buy tickets for Manilow’s concert and was shocked to find out there were no wheelchair accessible tickets available.

“They checked and said we are not selling tickets for the handicapped spots. I don’t know why,” said Cynthia.

An advocacy group, Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance (AODAA), says there needs to be more accessible seating made available for people with disabilities at concerts and sporting events.

“For fans of Barry Manilow, they are going to be older folks because he was a hit back in the ’70s,” said AODAA Chair David Lepofsky. “We need to have proper standards enacted and enforced so that when future venues are built, they are designed to maximize accessibility.”

“If you don’t have equal access that’s not fair, and our human rights code guarantees equal treatment in respect to goods, services and facilities without discrimination because of disability.”

Scotiabank Arena’s website says it provides one per cent of fixed seating for the disabled and their companions.

CTV reached out to Ticketmaster and a spokesperson said, “Accessible seating tickets were available for the show and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to demand, this ticket type is no longer available.”

When CTV contacted Scotiabank Arena, they were able to locate two wheelchair accessible tickets and gave them to Cynthia and her husband free of charge.

“I got tickets to Barry Manilow. I’ve died and gone to heaven. I am so excited and just thrilled to pieces. I just so thankful,” said Cynthia.