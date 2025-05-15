Eurovision: the grand final line-up

PARG from Armenia performs the song "SURVIVOR" during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The 26 countries taking part in Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final, are now known, with 20 now having qualified from this week’s semi-finals.

Ten countries went through from Tuesday’s first semi-final, while five were eliminated following votes cast by viewers.

The final line-up was completed after Thursday’s second semi-final, when 10 countries progressed and six were knocked out.

The so-called “Big Five” -- Eurovision’s main financial backers France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom -- have guaranteed spots in the final, alongside hosts Switzerland.

Here are the 26 countries, their acts and their songs competing for Eurovision glory on Saturday at the St. Jakobshalle arena in the Swiss city of Basel:

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike, “Zjerm”

Switzerland Eurovision Song Contest Shkodra Elektronike from Albania performs the song "Zjerm" during the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Armenia: Parg, “Survivor”

Austria: JJ, “Wasted Love”

Estonia: Tommy Cash, “Espresso Macchiato”

Switzerland Eurovision Song Contest Tommy Cash from Estonia performs the song "Espresso Macchiato" during the dress rehearsal for the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Denmark: Sissal, “Hallucination”

Finland: Erika Vikman, “Ich Komme”

France: Louane, “Maman”

Switzerland Eurovision Song Contest Louane from France performs the song "maman" during the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Germany: Abor & Tynna, “Baller”

Greece: Klavdia, “Asteromata”

Iceland: Vaeb, “Roa”

Israel: Yuval Raphael, “New Day Will Rise”

Italy: Lucio Corsi, “Volevo Essere Un Duro”

Latvia: Tautumeitas, “Bur Man Laimi”

Switzerland Eurovision Song Contest Tautumeitas from Latvia performs the song "Bur Man Laimi" during the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Lithuania: Katarsis, “Tavo akys”

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn, “La Poupee Monte Le Son”

Malta: Miriana Conte, “Serving”

Switzerland Eurovision Song Contest Miriana Conte from Malta performs the song "SERVING" during the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Netherlands: Claude, “C’est la Vie”

Norway: Kyle Alessandro, “Lighter”

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska, “Gaja”

Portugal: Napa, “Deslocado”

San Marino: Gabry Ponte, “Tutta l’Italia”

Switzerland Eurovision Song Contest Gabry Ponte from San Marino performs the song "Tutta L'Italia" during the dress rehearsal for the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Spain: Melody, “Esa Diva”

Sweden: KAJ, “Bara Bada Bastu”

Switzerland: Zoe Me, “Voyage”

Ukraine: Ziferblat, “Bird of Pray”

United Kingdom: Remember Monday, “What the Hell Just Happened?”