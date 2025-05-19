Pop singer Richard testifies Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ threatened her after she saw assault

Content warning: This story contains allegations of sexual assault.

NEW YORK - Pop singer Dawn Richard told a jury on Monday that she feared for her life after Sean “Diddy” Combs said she could “go missing” if she reported seeing the hip-hop mogul beat his girlfriend.

Richard, a former member of the pop group Danity Kane, testified during Combs’ sex trafficking trial last week that Combs made the threat a day after she and her band mates saw the rapper attack his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura at his Los Angeles home in 2009.

“I was shocked but also scared,” Richard told jurors on Monday, saying she feared she and her band mates “could die” if they spoke up.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has been held since September in a Brooklyn jail when not in court. If convicted on all counts, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

The 38-year-old Ventura, a rhythm and blues singer known as Cassie, said over four days of testimony last week that Combs coerced and blackmailed her into days of drug-fuelled sex parties he called “Freak Offs,” the heart of the prosecution’s case.

Ventura, the prosecution’s star witness, said she suffered years of physical and emotional abuse during their tumultuous relationship, and that Combs raped her in August 2018 at her home after they broke up.

“I just remember crying and saying no, but it was very fast,” she said last week, as her voice trailed off.

A lawyer representing Combs sought to undercut the rape claim, showing jurors text messages indicating Ventura had consensual sex with Combs a month after the alleged rape.

The trial in Manhattan federal court, which has drawn intense media coverage because of Combs’ wealth and towering influence in the music industry, could last up to two months.

Richard testified on Friday that she saw Combs hit Ventura and drag her screaming upstairs after flying into a rage because she was taking too long to prepare his food, one of many alleged attacks Richard said she witnessed.

Richard said Combs summoned her and her bandmates to the studio the next day, gave them flowers and said their careers would be harmed if they reported the incident.

Ventura did not testify about the alleged 2009 attack, but recounted many other alleged attacks over the course of her 11-year relationship with Combs.

Combs, previously known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, founded Bad Boy Records, and is credited with helping turn artists like Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars in the 1990s and 2000s.

Part of the criminal case stems from Ventura’s November 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs. She testified that he agreed after 24 hours to settle for $20 million.

Richard has filed her own civil lawsuit against Combs alleging he subjected her to inhumane working conditions, including groping and assault, and that she saw Combs brutally beat Ventura many times.

