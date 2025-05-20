Kevin Spacey says ‘glad to be working again’

Kevin Spacey poses for photographers upon arrival at the Better World Fund 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner during the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey said Tuesday he was “glad to be working again” as he accepted a lifetime’s achievement award from a charity on the sideline of the Cannes film festival.

Spacey’s presence at a gala dinner organized by the Better World Fund marks another step in the rehabilitation of the star who has been dogged by sexual assault allegations.

“I feel surrounded by so much affection and love. I’ve heard from so many of my friends and colleagues and co-stars in the last week since this award was announced,” he told reporters at the event. “It’s very nice to be back.”

Asked if it was the beginning of a comeback, he replied: “I’m glad to be working, I’ll tell you that.”

The invitation to Cannes -- where Spacey has not been seen on the red carpet since 2016 -- comes as the main festival has been enforcing a no-tolerance policy on sexual misconduct, under pressure from lawmakers and #MeToo anti-abuse activists.

French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy -- who denies rape allegations made by three women -- was barred last week from the premiere of a French film in the running for the festival’s top prize.

A festival spokesperson declined to comment about Spacey’s presence in Cannes when contacted by AFP.

Spacey was acquitted of nine cases of alleged sex offences in Britain in 2023 and a New York court dismissed a $40 million civil sexual misconduct lawsuit against the “Usual Suspects” actor in 2022.

But last May new claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour emerged in a British television documentary, “Spacey Unmasked”.

In it, 10 men not involved in the UK court case against Spacey accused him of behaving inappropriately towards them.

The 65-year-old has always denied any wrongdoing.

In February, lawyers for former actor Ruari Cannon told AFP that he was taking a case to Britain’s High Court against Spacey and London’s Old Vic Theatre, where the actor was artistic director between 2003 and 2015.

In the documentary, Cannon accused Spacey of having touched him inappropriately in London when he was 21 years old and the American star was 53.