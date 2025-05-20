Peppa Pig gets new baby sister

In this April 27, 2018 photo, hand cranked fans with Peppa Pig theme are seen during the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Peppa Pig, the cartoon piglet known to millions of children for her muddy adventures, now has a baby sister named Evie, a U.K. television show said on Tuesday.

The animated show, which has told the story of Peppa, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig and her little brother George for more than two decades, announced the pregnancy in February.

“Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures with me of Peppa’s brand new baby sister Evie, named after Mummy Pig’s Aunt Evie, she was born at 5:34 am this morning,” presenter Richard Arnold said during the Good Morning Britain television show.

The gender of the baby was revealed in April when the chimneys of Battersea Power Station in London were lit up in pink to show Mummy Pig was expecting another girl.

An hour-long special titled “Peppa Meets The Baby” will premiere on May 30, as Peppa and George get ready to welcome their new sister.

Evie is due to appear on screen in the series from autumn.

A special set of stamps has been issued to mark the 20th anniversary of the series, featuring Peppa and her friends.

The stamps include Peppa and George, Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, Grandpa and Granny Pig in the main set.

The series, co-created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, first aired in 2004 on Channel 5.

It has since been broadcast in more than 40 languages and is available in over 180 territories.