Sarah McLachlan parodies her ‘Toy Story 2’ song in season finale of ‘The Simpsons’

TORONTO — Sarah McLachlan’s taste for poking fun at herself has made its way onto “The Simpsons.”

The long-running animated series marked its season finale on Sunday night with a darkly comedic version of “When She Loved Me,” a song she originally recorded for “Toy Story 2.”

The new version plays over a scene inspired by Itchy & Scratchy, who in the episode have launched a line of merchandise for babies, which leaves Bart and Lisa feeling like they’ve outgrown the violent cartoon franchise.

After Marge places the toys on the curbside, a montage unfolds of the siblings’ shared memories with the cat and mouse duo, as McLachlan muses about how “blood would flow, but also so would love.”

The original “When She Loved Me” was written by Randy Newman for the Toy Story 2 soundtrack and played over a scene of Emily’s memories after she parted with her Jessie the cowgirl doll.

Newman and McLachlan performed the composition together at the Academy Awards in 2000 when it was nominated for best original song.

The new version is much darker, with McLachlan warmly singing: “They laugh at all our violence and horrors quite unsuitable for children as guts rain from above.”

The Halifax-born singer posted a clip on her Instagram and wrote: “The parody song you never saw coming… still kinda heartbreaking, no?”

It’s not the first time McLachlan has joked about her weepy ballads and their cultural impact.

She’s parodied her 1998 song “Angel,” and its use in an animal-rights fundraising campaign several times, including in a sketch for the Juno Awards and a Super Bowl beer commercial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press