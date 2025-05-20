Two northeastern Ont. singers vying to be Canada’s next country music star

Two of the four finalists in a new national competition to find the next big country music star are from northeastern Ontario. Eric Taschner reports.

Two up-and-coming country singers from northeastern Ontario vying to be Canada’s next country music star in a new national competition are performing in Sudbury.

Country music artists from northeastern Ontario Makinna Givens of Temiskaming Shores (left) and Cam Galloway of Bracebridge (right) are finalists in the first national Country Rising competition to find the next big Canadian star.

Makinna Givens of Temiskaming Shores and Cam Galloway of Bracebridge are two of four finalists competing for a record deal and a cash prize in the Country Rising competition.

Makinna Givens of Temiskaming Shores Makinna Givens, a country singer from Temiskaming Shores, in the music video for her song If We Meet Again.

Growing up in northern Ontario, Givens said she was immersed in country music and listened to Elvis Presley with her grandmother.

“She used to throw on country music in the kitchen and we’d kind of dance to it,” Givens said.

“You weren’t allowed to go through the kitchen unless you were dancing, and it was always to country music.”

When Givens learned of the new singing competition for emerging Canadian country artists through social media, she said she was hesitant to enter at first.

“Then I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to apply for it and put my name in the hat,’ she said.

“Thank God I did.”

Givens said her raw honesty has become the heartbeat of her music.

Growing up, she said she was often told that she lacked a filter.

She channelled that trait into her songwriting, and it became her trademark.

“Since I really don’t have a filter when it comes to emotions and stuff like that, I think that’s what makes my music more relatable,” Givens said.

Pop country

Her competitor from cottage country said he loves singing and the different genres of country music, settling on pop country himself.

“What I really like about country music is the whole camaraderie of it and how it’s like the genre where we’re just like one big family,” Galloway told CTV News in an interview.

Cam Galloway Cam Galloway (right) in a music video for his song 'Sober You.'

He said he got into country music when his voice started changing.

“I’m kind of known for my songs having like very upbeat sounding music with like deep, emotional lyrics,” Galloway said.

“Last September, I went to my first (Canadian Country Music Association Awards) and got to really experience what country music is all about.”

Performing in Sudbury

Givens and Galloway will be in the spotlight in Sudbury on May 24 as a part of the Country Rising showcase at HockeyFest, one of the world’s largest street hockey festivals.

Hosted by multi-platinum recording duo The Reklaws, the two competitors will be opening for songwriter Griffen Palmer and award-winning artist Nate Haller.

It will give both finalists an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of live audiences and industry insiders.

“Country Rising is about championing the next wave of Canadian country talent,” said Laura Butler Synnott, senior brand manager of contest sponsor Cottage Springs.

“We’re proud to be giving these finalists a platform to shine, connect with industry experts and compete for a truly life-changing opportunity.”

The winner of the competition will seal a record deal with Starseed Entertainment, receive a $10,000 cash prize and a slot at The Reklaws’ show at The KEE to Bala in August.

“I do all my audio engineering by myself. That’s what I went to school for, is audio engineering, music production,” Givens said.

“So, to be able to collaborate with other people is something I really haven’t done before.”

Winning would be a full-circle moment for Galloway.

“I’ve been watching concerts at The KEE since I was 19,” he said.

Fan voting is underway as both singers hope this is their moment to rise to fame in Canada’s country music scene.

“Everybody that does music wants to do it every single day for the rest of their life,” Givens said.

The northeastern Ontario pair is competing against country singers Brooklyn Rae from Nelson, B.C. and Mac Rumbolt from Hantsport, N.S.