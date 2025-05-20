Vietnamese beauty queen arrested for fibre gummy fraud

Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien wears Lacoste outside the Lacoste show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

Hanoi, Vietnam — Vietnamese authorities have arrested a beauty queen and influencer for fraud after she promoted gummies she claimed were rich in fibre on her social media channels, the Public Security Newspaper reported.

Police said Monday that Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien was aware the fibre content of the candy was low, at just 0.935 per cent.

A former winner of the Thailand-based Miss Grand International beauty competition, Tien is a popular beauty queen in Vietnam who received a certificate of merit from the prime minister.

Tien promoted Kera Supergreens Gummies along with fellow social media influencers Pham Quang Linh and Hang Du Muc.

Investigators said the product was the result of a joint venture between Tien and a company set up by the two other influencers.

Last December, Tien promoted the product with the other two as a healthy candy containing the equivalent of a plate of vegetables per gummy.

Investigators said the gummies contained 35 per cent sorbitol, an artificial sweetener with laxative effects, along with undisclosed additives.

Authorities said more than 135,000 packs had been sold to some 30,000 customers for $655,0000.

Tien gained popularity in Vietnam after winning the Bangkok beauty pageant in 2021 and received advertisement deals with brands. She became the first Vietnamese celebrity named as Dior’s Friend of the House in March.

