Thai rock star jailed on gun and drugs charges

Seksan Sukpimai, better known by his stage name Sek Loso, is seen in a photo posted on Instagram.

BANGKOK, Thailand -- Thailand’s Supreme Court has jailed one of the kingdom’s best-known rock stars for more than three years on gun possession and drugs charges.

Seksan Sukpimai, better known by his stage name Sek Loso, was convicted of illegal gun possession, drug use and obstructing a police officer.

The 50-year-old founder and lead singer of Loso, one of Thailand’s most successful rock bands, has long been a staple of Thai gossip columns because of his colourful personal life.

He was originally arrested in 2017 after firing a gun into the sky following a concert in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The Supreme Court ruling ordered Seksan to serve two years, 12 months and 20 days in jail.