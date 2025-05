Chris Brown arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LONDON - U.S. singer Chris Brown was on Wednesday granted bail by a London court after he was charged with a serious assault.

Brown has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. He was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by William James)