Irish band Kneecap say terrorism charge seeks to silence artists

Rich Peppiatt, Naoise ó Cairealláin, DJ Provaí and Mo Chara of Kneecap pose on arrival at the Britain Independent Film Awards on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in London. (Photo by Thomas Krych/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON — Irish-language rap band Kneecap said on Thursday that a charge of a terrorism offense against one of its members for displaying a flag of banned militant group Hezbollah represented an attempt to prosecute artists who speak out.

London’s Metropolitan Police charged Liam O’Hanna, one of the three members of the Belfast-based band, on Wednesday saying he displayed a flag in support of the Iran-backed group during a show in November.

In a statement on X, the band said the charge represented “political policing” and sought “to prosecute artists who dare speak out.” The trio said O’Hanna displayed a flag that had been thrown on stage. They did not mention Hezbollah.

O’Hanna, 27, is due to appear in court on June 18.

Kneecap, who rap about Irish identity and support the republican cause of uniting Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, with the Republic of Ireland, faced backlash over pro-Palestinian messages projected during their set last month at the annual music festival Coachella in California.

“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah,” they said on X last month about two groups banned in Britain. “We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.”

The trio apologized in April to the families of two murdered British members of the parliament after footage emerged of them appearing to say “kill your local MP” during a 2023 performance.

Kneecap is due to play at the Glastonbury Festival in England in June. Some lawmakers have called on the festival organizers to cancel their appearance.

Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Andrew Heavens.