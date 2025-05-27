‘I always feel very much at home there’: Julianne Moore gushes about Toronto

“Sirens” star gushes about her love for Toronto in an interview with CTV Your Morning’s Anne-Marie Mediwake. (edited)

Julianne Moore joked this week that maybe “someday” she’ll end up in Toronto, after professing her love for the city where she started her illustrious career nearly 40 years ago.

“You know, I love Toronto,” Moore told CTV Your Morning’s Anne-Marie Mediwake when asked what she considers to be “uniquely Canadian.”

Moore has previously stated that she’s “practically Canadian,” and has the film and television credits to prove it.

“I’ve been working there for years. One of my very first jobs was in Toronto in the mid ‘80s,” pointing to the 1987 miniseries “I’ll Take Manhattan.”

The star of the new Netflix dark comedy series “Sirens” said that since then, she’s seen an “incredible evolution” in the city “where it’s just become so incredibly diverse and multicultural.”

“There’s so much to do there and the food is excellent, and it’s just a lovely place to be,” Moore said.

The love affair between Canada‘s biggest city and the American actor has blossomed since the ‘80s. Moore returned to Toronto to star in Atom Egoyan’s “Chloe” in 2009 and David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars” in 2014.

“Every time I’ve worked up there I’ve worked with so many talented actors and so many great crew members, and I always feel very much at home there,” she said.