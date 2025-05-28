Drake breaks the record for most RIAA Diamond Certifications

Rapper Drake reacts court side as the Toronto Raptors play against the Golden State Warriors during first half basketball action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Drake has broken yet another record to add to his long list of accolades.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Wednesday that the “6 God” earned his 10th Diamond certification, giving him the most of any artist ever.

“Drake has the most RIAA Diamond Certifications of any artist, ever,” the RIAA wrote on social media. “‘Hold On, We’re Going Home’ and ‘Best I Ever Had’ are now certified RIAA Diamond, bringing Drake to a total of 10 Diamond Certifications.”

A Diamond Certification recognizes when a song or album has sold 10 million equivalent units in the United States.

Drake is the first artist to enter double-digit certifications across both singles and albums.

His 10th one means the rapper broke a tie with Garth Brooks, who has nine Diamond-certified albums, and Post Malone, who has nine singles with Diamond certifications.